APC Chieftain, Diokpo Jonathan Nwachoko, applauds military for restoring in South-East, lauds Buhari for keeping Nigeria united

An All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain and member of the Governing Council, Ebube Agu, in Abia State, Diokpo Jonathan Nwachoko, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for doing more for the Igbos than his predecessors.

Diokpo Jonathan Nwachoko stated this during a media chat on Tuesday.

Nwachoko, who is also a strong traditionalist, thanked the Nigeria military for its swift response in combating and curbing the nefarious activities of IPOB, ESN and other groups in the South-Eastern region and restoring peace in the troubled region.

He advised IPOB members to surrender their ammunitions to avert death or imprisonment.

The APC chieftain also called on all stakeholders, governors, traditional rulers, the Ohaneze, and South Easterners to cooperate with the military to flush out miscreants.

He said IPOB and other groups agitating for referendum and break up of Nigeria are enemies of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the APC Chieftain in his condolence message to the Nigeria Army for the demise of the Former Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, described his death as a monumental loss not only to the Nigeria Army but to the country at large.

He seized the opportunity to appreciate the President for suspending Rwitter, adding that Twitter had an ulterior motive of causing pandemonium and disuniting Nigerians.

