APC chieftain empowers youths in Lagos community with cars, cash

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Prince Idris Balogun, has empowered 10 youths in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, with cars and financial support, amounting to N15.2 million.

Balogun, also a tourism and hospitality expert, made this known on Saturday while presenting the car gifts to the beneficiaries at Isheri-Olofin, a suburb of Lagos.

Balogun said that the cars were given to eight of them in the last three months, to be used for commercial purposes to provide means of livelihood for them.

According to him, two others benefitted from cash donations of N200,000 and N100,00 respectively to start a trading business.

“My giving out this much is to ease the pains of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on people of the community, especially youths.

“Many youths were affected by this pandemic, and they have lost their means of livelihood, even as they have families to cater for.

“I started giving out in small measures before this time, but it is gradually increasing. I want my community people to know that someone cares for them.

“I have more plans for youth empowerment, and in due time, I will make my empowerment plans known.

“Furthermore, in order to serve my people better, I am hopeful that by 2023, I may contest for an elective office.

“My popularity will be an advantage whenever the coast is clear for me to contest an election in future.

“I am a strong youth mobiliser, and I am much closer to them because I live within; I know their pains and their joys and I can easily help raise their status,” Balogun said.

The grassroots politician urged youths to participate actively in politics with a view to contributing their quotas to the national development.

Balogun said that it was time for Awori people in Lagos State to take their rightful places in politics at all levels of governance.

One of the beneficiaries, Azeez Adesegun Azeez, thanked Balogun on behalf of others, urging other well-to-do indigenes of the area to emulate him.