APC crisis: Buni-led committee inaugurates 36 state caretakers, announces plans to amend party constitution

Following Tuesday’s dissolution of the state, local government and ward executive committees of the All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee on Friday, inaugurated members of the dissolved state executives in acting capacity.

The inauguration which, was closely followed by a closed-door meeting, had most of the chairmen of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory present at the venue in Abuja.

It was gathered that Buni who was represented by the Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, told the gathering that the decision of NEC to dissolve the executive at all levels was not targeted at anyone but was a sacrifice required from all of them in the process of rebuilding the party.

Earlier, in his welcome address before the inauguration, secretary of the CECPC, Akpanudoedehe explained that apart from the inauguration, the meeting was convened to give further glorification about Tuesday’s NEC decision.

He said, “You will recall that one of the decisions of NEC was the dissolution of all organs of the party and inviting members of the dissolved organs to serve as caretaker committee for the intervening period between now and the congresses that will elect new leaders to pilot activities of the party for the next four years in line with the provisions of our party’s constitution.

“Having been part of the deliberations and therefore being part of the decision, you have once again demonstrated your strong commitment to the growth of our party.

“At this particular difficult period in the formative life of our great party, I want to, on behalf of all our leaders, and in particular, on behalf of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, thank you individually and collectively, most sincerely for this remarkable selfless disposition.

“Your sacrifice is a challenge to all of us to ensure that every necessary decision required to strengthen the structures of our party are taken and our party’s electoral advantages are fully restored.”

He explained that because nature abhors vacuum, they were all required to step into their positions in acting capacity and swear in their counterparts at the local government and ward levels within one week.

He said Tuesday’s NEC’s decision meant that “members of the former State Executive Committee will be members of the caretaker committee.

“In this capacity, you are expected to facilitate all the required consultations with all the leaders and stakeholders of the party in the state to ensure a smooth transition.

“In addition, you are hereby mandated to, in a similar way, inaugurate the respective caretaker committees of local governments and wards within the next one week. As part of the transitional activities, you are already aware of the decision to commence membership registration/revalidation.”

While informing the chairmen that the party would be relying on their inputs and support for the forthcoming registration exercise, the party’s secretary said the party was expecting their contributions to proposed amendments to the party’s 2014 constitution.

He added, “I believe that our capacity to strengthen our rules through constitutional amendment will help us to put all the problems that led to the crisis that brought us to this point behind us. I will therefore invite you to take all the necessary steps to forward recommendations that will enable us to strengthen our rules.”