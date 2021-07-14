APC denies suspending Rochas Okorocha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the trending news claiming former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha has been suspended for alleged “anti-party activities”.

The party said the suspension letter in circulation was forged.

APC Caretaker Secretary, Senator Akpan Udoedehe, said the letter was fake.

“The letter is fake. It is not from us (APC). My signature was forged. The signature on that letter is copy and paste,” Akpan Udoedehe said.

The fake letter which bore the signature of Akpan Udoedehe and chairman, Mai Mala Buni claimed Okorocha was suspended due to alleged anti-party activities.

He was accused of holding meetings with the opposition party both at federal and state levels.

Okorocha was also accused of working against the imo State APC.

“The suspension follows after(sic) the recommendation by the Imo State Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against you which is in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of our party’s constitution,” read the fake letter to Okorocha.

Okorocha, yesterday, also dismissed the report that he has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okorocha spoke in a statement to newsmen in Owerri through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo, saying that the report of defection was to blackmail him out of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, by the Imo state government.

According to Okorocha, “Governor Hope Uzodinma can not and will not blackmail Senator Rochas Okorocha out of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governor Uzodinma was behind the fake story of Senator Rochas Okorocha leaving the APC for the PDP, last Monday.

“He had come up with the fake story of Okorocha leaving APC, because the National Secretariat of the Party had set up a reconciliation Committee. And also because of Okorocha’s visit to the National Office of the Party, with men and women who had sacrificed all they had, to make APC the Party to beat in Imo. And with National Assembly members who have the mandate of the people.

“Governor Uzodinma was never a member of APC.

He joined APC after he had been announced governor by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had given Judgement that the Candidate of APC in the 2019 governorship election was Uche Nwosu. Showing that, Chief Uzodinma was a gatecrasher in APC.”

“Yet, he does not want to be humble about that. He wants those who labored and blackmailed over APC to leave the party for him. There would not have been APC in Imo today, if Okorocha didn’t take the political risk he took to make Imo APC. Governor Uzodinma is reaping where he did not sow and one had expected him to be sober about that.

But he has continued to use blackmail to see how the party could be abandoned for him. At what point did Chief Uzodinma join APC,” Okorocha said.