APC extends membership registration exercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun, Rivers states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has extended membership registration and revalidation exercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun, Rivers states.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Secretary Caretaker Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, said the two-week extension was based on the recommendation of the Appeals Committee.

He said the national leadership of the party also granted waiver to those that have not been registered to purchase forms for congresses, party office elections and convention.

“With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise in the four states will continue for two weeks. Those who have not been registered in these states can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections and convention. For congresses in Rivers State, all those who have purchased forms in the past will be allowed to participate in the congresses on the presentation of the bank teller as proof of payment.

“Registration materials have been adequately deployed to the listed states and any attempt to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines for the exercise.”