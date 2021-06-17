APC governors pass confidence vote on Buni, committee members

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have passed a vote of confidence on the chairman, CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and his committee members for their outstanding performance in rebuilding the governing party.

The governors took the decision at a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night, presided by the Forum chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

They commended Governor Buni for providing excellent leadership to the party at the most critical period.

According to PGF, the vote of confidence was imperative to encourage the interim leadership of the party to continue its strides in piloting APC to its next level.

It would be recalled that the CECPC of the party under the leadership of Governor Buni was put in place to strengthen the ruling party in the face of some challenges.

The Yobe State governor and his CECPC members have succeeded in attaracting serving and former fovernors, Senators, House of Representatives members as well as other notable opposition figures to the party.

PGF noted that the CECPC has helped in stabilising the All Progressives Congress and midwife a successful membership drive to make the party the biggest in Africa.