APC governors visit Goodluck Jonathan

November 21, 2020 0

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, Friday met with the former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja.

The reason for the meeting was not disclosed.

According to TheCable, David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi who recently defected to the APC from PDP; Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi and chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum; and Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa, were at the meeting.

Jonathan celebrated his 63rd birthday yesterday.

He was felicitated by many Nigerians. In his message, President Muhammadu Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.

Similarly, the Northern Governors Forum had sent warm felicitations to Jonathan on his birthday.

