APC governors wooing Jonathan for presidency are hypocrites – Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido says some governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 presidency under its banner are hypocrites.

Some governors of the APC are said to have visited Jonathan on his birthday, secretly trying the persuade him to join the APC to contest the 2023 presidency.

Lamido, in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday said he read the story in the newspapers, saying “are we really serious? This is somebody who offered himself, a very humble person, somebody you can reach and somebody you can talk to anytime, yet Nigerians vilified him and called him clueless and he was defeated.

”Come on, for God’s sake, It is unfair, this was somebody who was demonised, who was called all kinds of names, now you want him back? Why was he defeated in the first instance? The people who went to him are APC governors. Are they trying to caress his mentality? This is what they call mental caressing.

”They wanted to defeat him, they wanted to flush him out, they wanted to flush PDP out, now they are going back to him again? Are they saying Buhari failed? Are they saying in the entire APC there is no presidential materials? This is what I call hypocrisy.”

Lamido said the APC, over the years brought hatred among Nigerians and “a divided Nigeria full of insecurity with a culture of hate. What the APC says in the north is different from what it says in the South. APC is a party of double talk.”

He said “Before the APC, Nigerians were united, but look at what it has done to a once united country. Before the APC, Nigerians were living in brotherly and sisterly lifestyles. Look at the level of insecurity now, look at the hatred in the country.”

On the Fulani issue, Lamido said they were being persecuted during the Buhari administration, saying it was uncalled for.