APC holds emergency NEC Tuesday

An emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

A statement by the acting National Secretary, Chief (Hon.) Victor T. Giadom in Abuja on Friday night invited all NEC members to attend the emergency meeting in line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the Constitution of the Party.

The meeting is scheduled to hold by 3:00 pm prompt at the National Executive Committee Hall at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

The statement enjoined all members of the National Executive Committee to be seated before the arrival of the President.

