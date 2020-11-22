APC, PDP leaders converge at El-Rufai son’s wedding

Politicians across Nigeria’s political divide converged on the Abuja residence of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday for the wedding of El-Rufai’s son to the daughter of a former Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim Kazaure.

The solemnisation was conducted by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami, who charged the new couple to adhere to the teachings of Islam on marriage.

The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, offered the bride price on behalf of El-Rufai’s family while the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, accepted the bride price of N100,000 on behalf of the Kazaure family.

Those who attended the brief event include former Vice-President Namadi Sambo; former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; the Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Orento Petroleum, Chief Arthur Eze and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Others include the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus; Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman; and the State Chief of Protocol to the President. Ambassador Lawal Kazaure