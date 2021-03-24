APC plots to rule Nigeria till 2051

The All Progressives Congress (APC) which has only ruled Nigeria for six years, is plotting to rule at the centre till 2051 or at least 2047.

That is another 26 or 30, from now, covering eight or nine election cycles. The party has only won two general elections, in 2015 and 2019.

Chairman of the Caretaker-Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, gave notice about this plan in Abuja Tuesday.

He said the party plans to hold onto power for 32 years.

He spoke at an event to inaugurate the Contact and Strategy Committee of the party.

The committee has 61 members, made up of serving and former governors, senators, past and present.

Buni said the APC needed to be in power to consolidate on the delivery of the dividends of democracy which it has been delivering since 2015.

He said the party decided to set up the high-powered committee to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the actualisation of this objective.

Buni noted that the party under his leadership had achieved a lot in terms of its core mandate of reconciling aggrieved party members and attracting new members.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th and even 8th term of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“When we succeed in doing this, APC will definitely achieve more than what it is expected to improve the lives of Nigerians and make Nigeria a great country,” he said while inaugurating the party’s 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee, at the APC National Secretariat.

“The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee, therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party”.

The APC, which toppled the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015, appeared to be treading the same path.

The PDP too at the height of its reign boasted that it would rule Nigeria for 60 years.

However, its reign lasted just 16 years.

The PDP pooh-poohed APC’s ambition on Tuesday night.

