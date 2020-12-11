APC postpones nationwide membership registration

The All Progressives Congress has postponed the nationwide membership, update and revalidation excursus scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, John Akpan UdoUdehe, announced this at a media briefing at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said, “On account of several factors however, including the fast-approaching Christmas and End of Year celebrations; as well as the interest of our Christian members; and the objective of ensuring maximum participation, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the Exercise to the second week of January 2021.

“The CECPC sincerely regrets any inconveniences that may arise out of the change in date; but appeals for the understanding of our teeming members and the general public, in the interest of preparing a solid foundation for a successful Exercise.”