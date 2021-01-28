APC Registration: Don’t allow hijack of process – Gov. Bello warns committees

The Chairman, National Membership Registration/Revalidation Committee, All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, has warned members of the committee not to allow individuals or groups hijack the registration process.

Bello gave the warning while inaugurating members of the committees for the 36 states of the federation, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He noted that the registration exercise was designed to give every member of the party a sense of belonging.

Bello said, “Please note the last exercise was done in 2014 and since then we have members that have lost their lives may their souls rest in perfect peace, we have very few members that have left the party, we have many members that have joined the party, we have young boys and girls who have turned 18 in between 2014 and today and we believe that they should be given the opportunity to register as members of our great party the APC.”

He also recalled that some members of the party left while others also left other parties to join the APC, all of these he noted needed to be reflected in the party’s records hence the need to hold a fresh exercise.

The governor further said, “We should note that commandeering or theft or hijacking registration materials will not be tolerated, you should also note that domination of the registration process by an individual or group will also not be accepted.

“The whole intention of this exercise is to expand our membership base for we believe that when this is done, we believe that it will increase our chances in the next coming election. I appeal to the chairman and secretaries of this committee to stand their ground and ensure that justice and fairness prevail.”

Speaking to reporters shortly after the inauguration, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, said, “I believe we are going to have a very effective and efficient registration process and we will end up with very high numbers of members that are registered.”