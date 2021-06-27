APC suspends Akpabio for poor leadership

June 27, 2021 0

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Support Committee has suspended its National Coordinator, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The committee, an umbrella body of President Buhari support groups, said the decision was based on Akpabio’s poor leadership.

Kailani Muhamad, the group’s spokesman, told journalists in Abuja on Saturday that Akpabio abandoned the organization after his ministerial appointment.

Akpabio was appointed as the leader of the group in December 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

His mandate, as of the period, was to work on the re-election of the president in 2019.

Akpabio was later apointed as the Minister of Niger Delta in July 2019 after President Buhari was re-elected.

