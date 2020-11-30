APC to hold emergency NEC meeting Dec 8

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced December 8, 2020 as the date for its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

This was announced in a statement titled: “APC: Emergency NEC Meeting Holds 8th December,” signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, at 10:30 pm on Sunday.

The statement read, “An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been scheduled for Tuesday, 8th December, 2020.

“In a formal invitation sent to APC NEC members by the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee , Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the meeting will “review the Party’s position and set agenda for the Party’s next move.

“In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course. The meeting is slated for 11am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.”