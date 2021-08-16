APC wins Kaduna House of Reps bye-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Engineer Ahmed Manir, has been declared winner of the Lere House of Representatives Federal Constituency by-election in Kaduna State.

Manir of the APC defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Barrister Ibrahim Usman, by polling 33, 958 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s retuning officer, Professor Wada Adamu Attah, who declared the result said the PDP came second with 16, 271 votes while the YPP came distance third by polling 294 votes.

He said by these results Engineer Ahmed Manir of the APC was returned the winner of the Lere House of Representatives Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

It was gathered from the residents that there was a low turnout of voters on Saturday, but the election was violence-free.

Abubakar Lere a resident said, ” There was low turnout of voters, but the election was free and fair because it was violence-free.”