APC writes INEC, says party congresses begin July 31

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday announced that its congresses will start across the country from July 31.

This is contained in a letter dated July 11, 2021 signed by the APC National Chairman Governor Mai Mala Buni, and National Secretary, John Akpanuoedehe, and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A copy of the letter with reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40, obtained by our correspondent, showed that the party will start with the ward congresses on July 31.

This will subsequently be followed by the local, state, government and state congresses.

The caretaker committee of the party, which was inaugurated in June 2020 with a six-month tenure to conduct a fresh national convention had got its tenure extended on two occasions.

The party had also on July 6, 2021 in a letter signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, wrote INEC that it had reschedules its congresses and national convention to a later date that would be communicated to the commission.

The letter, reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/20 dated 10th June, 2021, had read, “We refer to our letter on the above subject and wish to inform the commission that the party has rescheduled its congresses and National Convention to a later date which will be communicated to you.”

However, a new letter the party wrote to INEC was exclusively obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

It read, “Re: Notice for the conduct of congresses: Further to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/39 dated 6th July, 2021 on the above subject, we write to please inform you that the congresses will now commence on 31st July, 2021 starting with the ward congress, local government congress and the state congress will follow subsequently upon the completion of the ward congresses. Thank you.”