APGA dismisses rumour linking Obiano to APC

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has denied speculations that the Governor of Anambra State, Willy Obiano, was planning to join the All Progressive Congress (APC).

There have been speculations that Obiano was plotting to dump APGA to join the APC in order to contest the Anambra North Senatorial Election in 2023.

Obiano, who was elected on the platform of APGA in 2014, would complete his constitutionally allowed two terms in office on March 17,2022.

The National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, in a statement, in Awka, on Tuesday said, “Every election season, the disgruntled opposition elements are known for being more desperate and resorting to all manners of blackmail in a condemnable bid to seize power from the ruling party.

“Governor Obiano is not planning to defect to APC rather, he is committed to ensuring that a good successor that will continue the good works he is doing in Anambra from where he stopped emerges from APGA.

“This is the goal he fixed his eyes on actualising and nothing will stop him from doing that.

“Obiano remains a committed leader of APGA that is determined to take the party to greater heights.”

