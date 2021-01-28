Appeal court dismisses pro-Olujimi suit against Ekiti PDP congress

The Appeal Court, Ado Ekiti Division, on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the Senator Biodun Olujimi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party against the judgment of a Federal High Court over the party’s ward congresses.

Olujimi’s loyalists and those loyal to a former governor of the state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, had been locked in a legal battle over the conduct and outcome of the March 2020, PDP congress held in the state.

Delivering judgment in the matter with suit number: CA/EK/57/2020, the appeal court upheld the decision of the trial court and resolved the issues against the appellant, Samson Olalekan Oladimeji, who filed the matter on behalf of the PDP faction loyal to Olujimi.

The presiding Judge, Justice T.N Orji-Abadua, while delivering the judgment said, “the appellant’s case was not justifiable since it was centred on internal affairs of a political party.”

Oladimeji and others, had at the lower court filed a motion ex-parte, seeking an order of the court, restraining the National Working Committee of the PDP from announcing, publishing, and recognizing any list as result of the March 7, 2020 election of ward executives and three ad-hoc delegates.

They also sought an order of the court restraining the party from acting on, or making use of the names of winners of the congresses for the purpose of the local government, state and zonal congresses.

In an earlier ruling on the matter, Justice Uche N. Agomoh of the Federal High Court, on Friday, July 17, 2020, dismissed the suit, describing it as “undoubtedly not justiceable as the same is within an internal affair of the PDP.”

Reacting to Wednesday’s Appeal Court judgment, Fayose said, “To all PDP members, please see this as victory for all. No victor, no vanquished. We are in deep talks to reconcile all.”

Also, Olujimi, speaking through her media aide, Chief Sanya Atofarati, said, “PDP is one big family, and of course will continue to remain one. However, we appeal to our supporters to remain calm and law abiding. Our lawyers are currently reviewing the judgment and at the appropriate time, we will take a position.”