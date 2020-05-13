Appeal Court upholds Diri’s election as Bayelsa governor

The Court of Appeal in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday, dismissed an appeal instituted by Ndutimi Alaibe challenging the emergence of Governor Douye Diri, as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Bayelsa State.

Alaibe, who contested the PDP governorship ticket in Bayelsa state, filed a suit challenging Diri’s declaration as winner of the PDP governorship primary.

He joined the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as parties to the suit.

The appellant court dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

The presiding judge, T. A. Rigime ruled that he was compelled by law to dismiss the suit.

He held that the petitioner failed to prove his case which was hinged on the contention that the PDP primary that produced Diri as the governorship candidate was flawed.