Appeal Court victory: Jegede heads for Supreme Court as Akeredolu holds out olive branch

In a swift reaction to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory at the Court of Appeal, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, has vowed to approach the Supreme Court.

This is just as Governor Akeredolu, in his reaction to the judgment, asked Jegede to join him in taking the state to higher heights.

In a statement personally signed by him, Akeredolu said: “Understandably, many had waited in animated breaths for the outcome of this case, which commenced from the lower tribunal to this extent.

“This is a permissible venture in clearly inoffensive exercise of the rights of litigants. No grudges against any in this regard.

“All have seen the scholarly industry infused into this judicial exercise by the most venerable Honourable Appeal Court of eminent Jurists.

“The issues examined and conclusions reached have further enriched our nation’s jurisprudence, no doubt.”

Meanwhile, according to a statement by PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Petetei: “The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State and candidate of the party will challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision at the Supreme Court.

“In concluding her lead judgment, Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua said the Appeal was partially dismissed and partially allowed.

“To the ordinary man in the street, the judgment was ‘inconclusive’ and we must approach the Supreme Court to help them conclude the judgment.

“The kernel of the Eyitayo Jegede/PDP petition was whether or not a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) should be allowed to stay;

“Whether or not Mai Mala Buni, as a sitting Governor of Yobe State can double as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, to sign the Nomination of Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN) for the governorship election.

“While the Court of Appeal acknowledged that it was violation of the Constitution, it still went ahead to dismiss the appeal.

“We are still studying the details of the judgment, by virtue of the fact that it was delivered via Zoom.

“But we have sufficient grounds to appeal the decision of the court. We are confident the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the land, will do justice.

Furthermore, APC in the state has congratulated the Governor Akeredolu on his victory at the Court of Appeal, describing the judgment as an affirmation of the people’s decision.

Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, however decried what he called “legal distraction”, which he accused the main opposition political party, PDP of plunging the state into.

Adetimehin, in a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said “the Akeredolu-led government needs to remain focused on its patriotic zeal to develop the state and the people.

“This calls for the support of all, including leaders of opposing parties.”

Inviting Mr. Jegede to join the progressive party in Ondo State, the APC chieftain further contended that, “while the PDP built Shoprite in Akure, the APC has built several factories across the state to trigger economic activities.”

The party commended the PDP’s governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, for giving a civilised account of himself by approaching the court, but urged him to consider the interest of the state, and suspend further action.

It applauded the Court of Appeal Panel for cementing the judgment of the Tribunal, by upholding a dispassionate and objective stand on the matter.