Apple announces DJ Cuppy as first African Radio Host

DJ Cuppy, the celebrity daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has landed first-of-its-kind deal with Apple Music as the music platform launches its first radio show in Africa.

The streaming platform announced today, Thursday, that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and more.

The weekly one-hour show will be hosted at 3 pm Nigerian time on Sundays.

As face and voice behind Apple Music in Africa, Cuppy will be bringing the world to Africa.

Besides DJing all genres of African music, the show will see Cuppy entertaining the listeners with interviews from artists across the continent and even beyond.