Appoint more Supreme Court justices, Reps tell Buhari, NJC

The House of Representatives has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and the National Judicial Council to appoint more justices to the Supreme Court.
The House made the call at plenary on Thursday following the adoption of a motion moved by the Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Mr Onofiok Luke.
Adopting the motion, the House “urge the Federal Government to appoint more justices to the Supreme Court in order to accelerate the determination of cases and dispensation of justice”.
However, some judges of the apex court who retired have since not been replaced.
Moving the motion, Luke stated that the Supreme Court needed more justices for efficient and timely disposal of the numerous matters before it.
“The House is aware that the number of justices of the Supreme Court has been reduced to 13 with the recent retirement of Hon Justice Amiru Sanusi from the court, and the situation will become worse, owing to the impending retirement of another justice of the court in a few months from now.”