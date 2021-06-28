Arewa 24 introduces more Hausa language programming

AREWA24, one of the leading Hausa language entertainment and lifestyle television channels and production studio in Nigeria and West Africa, will celebrate its seventh anniversary by giving its viewers the largest slate of new Hausa-language programming in the channel’s history, the management has stated.

The new slate of programming, which will debut in July, with new original dramas, includes; a new women’s talk show, new kids’ “edutainment” series, fresh football shows alongside AREWA24’s other popular hit dramas and studio shows.

According to a statement issued by the company, many of these new shows would also be immediately available on the station on demand, the channel’s global subscription-video-on-demand service connecting Hausa speaking families around the world to Northern Nigerian entertainment, culture and lifestyle.

New seasons of AREWA24’s original runaway hit drama series, Kwana Casa’inand Dadin Kowa, are currently in production and will premiere in October.

“AREWA24’s new slate of programs leads with three new Hausa dramas: Buka Afrikana, an ensemble situation-comedy set in a local Nigerian Middle Belt diner, or “Buka.”Labarna-Season-3, the newest season of one of the most popular Northern Nigerian hit drama series and Sirrin Boye, a new Hausa mystery and crime drama. Also launching in July is AREWA24’s new ground-breaking women’s talk show, “Mata A Yau” (Today’s Woman”), featuring four dynamic co-hosts from different backgrounds and ages, openly discussing important issues women are currently facing today in Northern Nigeria,” the company CEO, Jacob Arback said.