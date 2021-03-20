Arewa group issues Igboho ultimatum to move Yoruba from North

The Arewa Youth Assembly has issued Sunday Igboho a 72-hour ultimatum to evacuate Yoruba people from the North or they help him in doing so.

The Northern group issued this ultimatum after Igboho declared a Yoruba nation, saying they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners.

Arewa Youth Assembly in a statement issued on Friday described Sunday Igboho’s press conference as unfortunate. Igboho at the conference said enough is enough and that the time for the Yoruba nation is now. He said they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners.

“This is despite the fact that the constitution of the country has made it crystal clear that any Nigerian can live in any part of the country irrespective of his or her religious and tribal leaning,’ the Arewa group said.

The group affirmed itself as a law-abiding civil-youth organization but will not fold its arms and watch innocent Nigerians get threatened by individuals whom they say have no regard and respect for the law.

“As such will like to bring to the notice of Mr. Igboho that since it is he who wants his people out of the North to form a Yoruba nation, we will make it easy for him by asking Mr. Igboho to provide a means of transportation to convey his people to the southwest.

“We are hereby giving him the ultimatum of 72-hour to move his people out or we will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting his people back home,” they said. – The News.