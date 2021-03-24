Arewa youths laud Ugwuanyi on peace, national unity, economic prosperity   

The National Executive Council and members of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), both in the country and the Diaspora, have lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his untiring efforts in ensuring peace, economic prosperity and a unified Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message to Gov. Ugwuanyi on his 57th birthday, the National President of Arewa Youth Forum, Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, on behalf of the forum, described the governor as “a worthy son of Nigeria, a humane, simple, humble, focused and accessible leader”.

The Northern forum told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “your untiring efforts aimed at ensuring a unified Nigeria is established, well appreciated and documented, given by your good virtues and all-inclusive leadership style”.

According to them, “you (Ugwuanyi) have within the shortest period of your political career made yourself to be an astute and exemplary leader who has committed the greatest part of his cherished days on earth to Nigeria’s quest for economic prosperity, peace and national unity.

“We at Arewa Youth Forum are happy to be associated with you in upholding this spirit of nationhood.

“However, on this occasion of your 57th birthday, it is our prayer that God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob and the awesome God of David continues to strengthen and uphold your patriotic zeal to contribute more to serving the good Ndi Enugu and building of Enugu State.

“Once again, congratulations to our Gburugburu and many more fruitful years ahead in prosperity and good health”.