Armed bandits kill six in Kaduna

Armed bandits have reportedly killed six persons in separate attacks on Chikun and Giwa local councils of Kaduna State, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday, revealed in a statement.

He, however, said investigations were ongoing into the incidents, as vigorous patrols continued in areas invaded by the bandits.

Aruwan said security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Maskoro community in Kakau Ward and Akunakwo in Gwagwada Ward, both of Chikun Local Council.

He said four persons were killed in Maskoro and Akunakwo communities of Chikun Local Council, while in a separate incident, between Hayin Inji and Kidandan Town in Giwa Local Council, armed bandits also attacked and killed one Alhaji Yahuza Jinaidu in a bid to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

He said: “Also in Giwa Local Council, at ‘Yan Rake, Galadimawa, bandits wielding sophisticated weapons opened fire, injuring nine persons listed as: Usama Mohammad, Buhari Rabiu, Buhari Rabe, Waazzamu Audu, Sani Hamisu, Dini Saleh, Mai Lado Mai Rake, Sabitu Isa and Kabiru Lado.

“One of these victims, Kabiru Lado, eventually died, as he was being rushed to the hospital. Others are receiving treatment, with some having been discharged.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at these reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending his condolences to their families. He urged security agencies to ramp up responses to curb such attacks,”Aruwan quoted the governor.