Army, Air force, Police battle gunmen in Imo

Security forces have engaged gunmen in massive gun-battle in Imo as the gunmen attempted to burn down the Orji Divisional Headquarters located at Owerri-Okigwe Road.

There was pandemonium in the area as people ran helter and skelter with sporadic shootings heard in different direction.

Motorists abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot while traders quickly locked their shops before fleeing.

Combined team of policemen, air force and soldiers engaged the hoodlums numbering about 20 in fierce battle to salvage the police station being reconstructed.

Imo State Police Command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana said the police and others were able to repel the gunmen and prevented them from destroying the police station.

According to Elkana, some hoodlums in their number launched an offensive on the reconstruction site of Orji Divisional Headquarters which was earlier burnt by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

He said the hoodlums, who believed that the re-establishment of a functional police station might prevent them from carrying out their nefarious acts in Orji and environs, decided to invade the construction site.

Elkana stated that before the arrival of reinforcement team, the hoodlums melted into the neighbouring townships area but abandoned their operational vehicles, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc personally led an enforcement team to the scene.

He said the whole area was cordoned off and that five suspects were arrested, adding that no life was lost, while three vehicles were recovered.

The arrested suspects are: Chigaemezu Sabastine, 26; Casmir Ibe, 36; John Chinonso, 24; Chukwudi Okoro, 28 and Alozie Daberechi, 25. – The News