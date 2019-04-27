Army appoints new NYSC DG

The Nigerian Army has appointed Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim as the new Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, announced this in a statement.

Brigadier General Ibrahim, who was redeployed from the Nigerian Army University, Biu, was directed to take over from Major General Sule Kazaure.

On his part, Major General Kazaure was posted from the NYSC to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as a senior resource person.

Colonel Musa explained that the redeployment followed the approval of the postings and appointments of some senior officers by the army authorities.

Also affected by the development is Brigadier General CA Bossman posted from the Nigerian Army Archives to Command Schools Services and appointed as Director Command Schools Services.

Brigadier General E Angaye was appointed acting Director Veterans Affairs Department (Army), while Brigadier General BA Tsoho was posted from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Nigerian Army Language Institute as the Commandant.

Others affected in the postings are Brigadier General AA Goni from 82 Division Education to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director Information, and Brigadier General FC Onyeari from Headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport to Defence Headquarters as acting Director Catering.

The Army said the postings were with immediate effect.