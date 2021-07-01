Army arrest Lagos-mission-bound ISWAP terrorist

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the troops of Operation AWATSE, have arrested a suspected member of Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Sango Otta area of Ogun.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on operations of the armed forces between June 18 and June 30, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the arrest was made during standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Majidun area, during the suspect called Mr Ibrahim Musa was apprehended.

According to him, an intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri.