Army begins fresh manhunt for Shekau, 85 other most wanted terrorists

The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, released a list of 86 people wanted in connection with the act of terrorism.

They were alleged to be members of the notorious Boko Haram sect.

The latest release is the fourth to be issued by the military authorities, who have in the past been rolling out lists of wanted terrorists.

Prominent on the list is the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, who has been declared dead a few occasions in the past.

Other are Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Mallam Bello Husba, Abu Musab Barnawi, Abu Imma, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Mallam Yan Kolo, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, and Abu Dardda.

A banner showing photographs of the wanted terrorists was unveiled by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday at the CJTF Super Camp Chabal, near Maiduguri.

The army did not indicate whether it would reward informants. But the United States since 2012 placed a bounty of $7million on Shekau.

Some of the wanted terrorists on the current list had been on the watch list since 2016, while others were declared wanted for the first time.

The Chief of Army Staff, Buratai said the that some of the terrorists that had been declared wanted since 2016 have either been arrested or killed in various operations while some are still on the run.

He called on members of the public as well as the CJTF to support the army in fishing out remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists that were still hiding and operating within their localities.

Buratai also urged the troops to continue to deal decisively with the terrorists that were hiding in the forests.

According to him, the state government’s CJTF is partnering with the Nigerian army to ensure the final onslaught on the Boko Haram terrorists.

The Chief of Army Staff said that the history of CJTF dated back to the 18th century in Europe during wars where it was discovered that the volunteers were very key to the various wars that they had fought.

He said that the CJTF had been a major factor in the counter insurgency operation in the North East, adding that they were instrumental to chasing of terrorists from towns into the forest and bushes.

According to him, their knowledge of the terrain and that of the individual Boko Haram members across states of the North East is very key.

“It is very important that we must get them to play that important role of identifying these terrorists and their influence from one position to the other

“As we collaborate today, this counter insurgency should not be left for the military alone as its success does not fully lie with the military.

“The collaboration with the civil authority as well as the volunteers is a welcome development,” he said.