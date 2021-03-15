Army Chief in Yobe to plot Boko Haram ouster

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Sunday, assured that the ongoing war against Boko Haram would soon be over.

Attahiru, who was in Yobe to play morale boosting visit on the troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army in Damaturu, told the soldiers that he came to assure them that Boko Haram would be ended within a reasonable period of time.

The COAS, while addressing the troops, said, “We have come to Yobe State to meet you, to get to know you and you get to know us as well. We promised to end this issue of Boko Haram.

“I am bringing very special greetings from the President and Commander-in-Chief, he is fully briefed and aware of how and what you are doing.

“I will like to tell you that, I personally as the Chief of Army Staff I am here to take cognizance and note of the challenges you have and ensure that they are addressed to ensure you have the highest level of morale to be able to do your job and do it proudly as Nigerian soldiers.”

The COAS expressed that he was impressed with their performance so far, saying, “I am very pleased, your Commanders have told me what you have done collectively as part of ‘Operation Tura Takai Bango,” how you have pushed the Boko Haram Insurgents. We are so proud of you and I believe in the second phase of that operation you will do more.”

He said he was sure they would go out to the war front and push the insurgents so hard and bring this entire insurgency to an end.

He said, “All your challenges are noted and I will address all the problems.”