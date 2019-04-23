Army commends Ugwuanyi for training traffic personnel on discipline

The Nigerian Army has commended the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for its commitment towards the training of Provost personnel of the state’s Traffic Management Authority for discipline and improved service delivery to the people of the state.

The Army spoke through the Commander 82 Division Provost Group Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Wya Jonah Kore, during the closing ceremony/presentation of Certificates to Provost Personnel of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority trained by the division.

Colonel Kore also applauded the present government in Enugu State for realising the importance of training and well-disciplined staff among its workforce.

He disclosed that the Military Police arm of the Nigerian Army saddled with the responsibility of law and order undertook the training of the traffic personnel because of the importance of the exercise towards the efficient and effective delivery of service by the traffic personnel in the course of managing the transportation system in the state.

The Provost Commander therefore, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi and the state’s Ministry of Transport for partnering with the Nigerian Army to promote discipline and enhance the service rendered by the traffic personnel in the state, saying that “the success of any organisation lies squarely with members of staff who avail themselves with all aspects of discipline”.

Colonel Kore expressed confidence that the experience garnered by the provost personnel during the training will enable them to carry out their duties effectively stressing that “you must inculcate same to your other colleagues who are yet to be trained on the importance of discipline”.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Transport, Hon Vitus Okechi, lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for approving the training of the Provost personnel.

“As a ministry, we discovered after the inauguration of the traffic unit that one thing that was lacking among the staff members was discipline and we cried to the governor and in his magnanimity he approved their training by the Nigerian Army” Hon Okechi said.

He thanked the 82 Division Provost Group for doing a thorough job through their course content which include among others management of traffic accidents and identification of explosive devices during insurgency.

Speaking on behalf of the other participants, Mr. Jude Chime who appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi and his administration for the opportunity to be trained said, “We are no longer the same persons we were when we came here, we now know our dos and don’ts” promising that they will never disappoint the Nigerian Army and the state government.