Army GOC 6th Division, Irefin, dies of COVID -19

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt was thrown into mourning on Thursday following news of the death of its General Officer Commanding, Major General Johnson Olu Irefin, from coronavirus-related complications.

Irefim, who died in Abuja after testing positive for COVID-19, took over the command of the division in July 2020, replacing Maj.-Gen. Felix Agugo.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Division, Charles Ekeocha, were not successful as of the time of filing this report.

But a senior military officer from Abuja confirmed the development to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity.

“One of our fine officers is dead. He is the GOC, 6th Division. He died in Abuja after developing complications caused by the coronavirus,” he stated.

Following Irefin’s demise, the Army called cancelled the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference holding in Abuja.

Prior to assuming command of the 6 Division and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt Barracks, Irefin was the immediate-past GOC 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lagos.