Army in major shake up redeploys 210 generals, 1,336 others

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 210 generals and over a thousand of its officers to various new positions in a major shakeup.

A total of 1,546 officers were redeployed.

Besides the generals that were redeployed, 450 Colonels, 309 Majors, 251 Captains and 322 Lieutenants were also affected.

According to the communication signed by Major-General GAT Ochigbano, all affected officers must take over from the effective dates.

“It is the responsibility of all formation/unit commanders whose officers are affected by this posting to implement accordingly,” the statement read.

“Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. Formation/unit commanders are to take immediate administration action on any officer who fails to report on effective date of posting.

“Commanders will also be held for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained therein. Please acknowledge.”

Also affected in the redeployment is Major-General PI Eze, who was appointed Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Land Component Commander in the North East region.

The major shakeup by the Army comes amid calls by many Nigerians, including the National Assembly for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service Chiefs, who have exceeded their stay in office.

According to the new postings, Maj.-Gen. FO Agugo, from the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps, Apapa, Lagos, has been moved to Defence Headquarters, as Chief of Defence Communications.

Similarly, Maj.-Gen. M. Mohammed was moved from the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja, to Pronto Tech Nigeria Limited as Managing Director, while Maj.-Gen. AR Owolabi moved from Defence Headquarters, Department of Communications, to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps as Commander.

Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande, was appointed substantive General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Sokoto, while Maj.-Gen. IM Jallo was also confirmed as the GOC 6 Division, Port Harcourt.

Other appointments, according to the statement, included the redeployment of Maj.-Gen. E Akerejola to the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin, as Commandant, while Maj-Gen. UM Mohammed, remained in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Special Adviser Nigerian Army University, Biu, and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Army Property Limited.

Maj.-Gen. Hussein Ahmed was confirmed as Provost Marshal and Maj.-Gen. AbdulKhalifa Ibrahim, as substantive GOC 7 Division/Commander, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri.

All the postings and appointments would take effect from January 18.