Army launches Exercise Crocodile Smile in South-East, Delta, Cross River

The Nigerian Army said it has concluded plans for an inter-agency training workshop as part of its preparations for the launch of ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile VI’.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Enugu, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

“In line with Nigerian Army Training Directive 2020, 82 Division will be hosting a 2-day inter-agency training workshop to launch the Exercise Crocodile Smile VI in the South-East and Cross River.

“The workshop will be held between Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at the division’s headquarters.

“The workshop is designed to further boost the existing cooperation among the various security agencies operating within 82 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR),’’ Yusuf stated.

The army spokesman said that the theme of the workshop: “Inter-agency collaboration: imperative for joint internal security operation,’’ would be achieved through carefully selected lectures.

The workshop is open to all security outfits and formations within the division’s AOR.

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, implored officers and men of the Armed forces to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

Governor Okowa gave the advice while flagging-off the Nigeria Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI at the army super camp located at kilometre 11, Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway, Asaba.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, the governor said the advice became imperative because the society has become more conscious of their rights and how they want to be secured.

According to him, men of the Nigerian armed forces should not abuse the position they are given, adding that they should not use their position to abuse the rights of others in the society.

While applauding the Nigerian Army, especially the 63 Brigade, Asaba, for the event, he disclosed that the exercise, (Operation Crocodile Smile VI) was necessary as it showed the bond between the Nigerian Army and the society.

He therefore commended the military authorities for being conscious of the need for peace and security in the state and for contributing to the ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ of the state government.

The 63 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jallo said the exercise was an annual event that would dovetail into promoting sustainable peace and unity, pointing out that the exercise under the brigade was for the entire state.