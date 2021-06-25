Army, police supply weapons to bandits – Gumi

…it’s not true, says CDS

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has alleged that some police and army officers aid bandits in the country with weapons and drugs.

He said this in an interview on Thursday as he called on the army and police hierarchy to identify and flush out all the bad eggs.

The kaduna-based cleric also said that some officers aid activities of these criminals by collecting bribe from them.

“I know we have bad elements in the security and I think it’s high time that those found to be taking bribe, aiding banditry by selling weapons should be flushed out of the security system.

“Actually in Zamfara, there are some bad elements in the security but not all of them. A few percentage in our security are using the privilege advantage they have to aide bandits in gun running, drug distributions.

“So, I’m calling on the military and the police to reign in on their men and flush out the bad ones.”

Gumi has made similar claims in the past saying that the Nigerian Army colluded with bandits in their operation.

The Army however denied such claims after Gumi pointed fingers at them.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, yesterday, said those harbouring such thoughts were hallucinating and needed their heads examined.

He also said the Federal Government is engaging retired senior military officers across the six geo-political zones to tackle security challenges like banditry, terrorism, armed robbery, pipeline vandalism, arms proliferation, herders-farmers clashes, violence by secessionist groups and other violent crimes.

Irabor made this known at an interaction with retired senior military officers in the South West at the Headquarters of 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Odogbo, Ibadan.

On Gumi’s allegations, he said: “Anyone who is hallucinating with the idea that the military or other security agencies are conniving, I think needs to have himself checked. Do you connive with someone to take your life? That of course is a question that should dismiss that kind of allusion any day. All you need to know is that yes, on daily basis, because of the technological tools available to everyone of us, it is not impossible that criminally-minded individuals may take advantage of these tools. That is the reason on daily basis, we are reassessing our operational engagements, to ensure that our engagements are intelligence-driven, and equally know that these bad elements, who live among us need be exposed.”

Gumi on Wednesday alleged that bandits engaged in kidnappings and killing of victims in the North worked in collaboration with some security officers to facilitate the movement of arms across the border into the country for their use.

But the Army through its spokesman, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, denied the allegation saying it was a calculated attempt to denigrate the military and embolden criminals.

Irabor, however, said the country was under serious threat which necessitated the engagement of retired officers to assist in resolving security challenges, especially in regions where they live.

“Currently, there are various security issues, and we have identified our retired colleagues, who have sold out to the unity, peace and progress of our nation. This speaks to their sense of patriotism and zeal. We believe that in their retirement, they would be better instruments of sensitisation of those who live around them on issues bordering on peace and security.”

Irabor said the visit to Ibadan was to interact with the retired officers to find out their observations and recommendations on how to improve security in the country.

“After the South West geo-political zone, we will go to other geo-political zones. I think that we can only leverage the wealth of experience that they have to be able to do this. That is why we are here. I believe it will be better for all of us at the end of the day.”

Chief of Defence, Civil Military Cooperation, Rear Admiral Frederick Agu, admitted that insecurity in the country has risen to a level where the armed forces require variety of inputs from different stakeholders to combat it

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Gold Chibuisi, commended the CDS for his wisdom in creating a platform to tap from wealth of experiences of retired senior officers with a view to finding a lasting solution to current security challenges confronting the country.

“I want to remind the retired senior officers that they have crucial roles in a time like this when the armed forces in Nigeria is fully engaged in combating emerging security challenges nationwide. These challenges range from armed robbery, banditry activities, violence by the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, pipeline vandalism, arms proliferation, kidnapping, and herders-farmers clashes, and continuous attacks on security personnel by violent secessionist groups. These problems have put the Police on the spotlight, and necessitated the deployment of the armed forces in almost all the states of the federation.

“The precision with which hoodlums carry out their attacks call for concern by all loyal and patriotic Nigerians. Innocent souls have continued to be lost amid these crises, as well as valuable property, institutions, and infrastructure. No doubt, this growing insecurity has contributed to economic stress and joblessness. Thus, this forum provides a veritable platform.”

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, reinstated its position that it was not after northerners but terrorists killing and maiming people in the South East.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement where it debunked allegation by Sheikh Gumi that herdsmen were better off than Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB.

He also accused Gumi of using his comments to blackmail IPOB in order to continue the military presence in the South East.

The cleric was quoted to have while comparing the two groups indicted IPOB for arson and killing while herdsmen were only kidnapping for ransom. But Powerful said there was no truth in the claim by Gumi.

“In case the self-acclaimed Islamic cleric has forgotten, may we remind him that neither IPOB nor ESN is a terrorist organisation or killers like his bandit clients and allies. Spilling of blood is never part of our mandate. ESN is a child of necessity created for the defence of our ancestral land against terrorists and killer herdsmen wrecking havoc across our communities. ESN is only defending our hapless mothers and sisters who have been raped, maimed and attacked without any justification by Fulani herdsmen.

“Since December 2020 when ESN was set up by our leader, these vampires have been on the run because of the heat from our gallant operatives across Biafran forests. For Sheikh Gumi who never gave a hoot while killer herdsmen rampaged our communities to try to twist the fact now is not only a mischief, but an act of terror itself.”

Powerful insisted “no northerner in any part of Biafra land can prove that he/she has at any time been attacked by IPOB or ESN. We are only chasing terrorists and bandits behind the killings and kidnapping for ransom in our land. Gumi should be ashamed that an Islamic cleric as he claims has suddenly become a mouthpiece for bandits and terrorists. Why Gumi has special interest in bandits and terrorists is an indication that he is a terrorist who has never shown any empathy to victims of other Nigerians.”