Army repels Boko Haram attack on Borno community – DHQ

December 22, 2020 0

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said it repelled an assault by Boko Haram terrorists on Ajiri in Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche made this known in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

Enenche said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole killed scores of the terrorists and destroyed their gun trucks in airstrikes.

Enenche said that the air raid was conducted on Dec. 19 sequel to reports that terrorists, mounted on seven gun trucks, had attempted to breach the community.

He said the task force subsequently dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the terrorists.

According to him, the NAF gunships delivered accurate hits, destroying two of the gun trucks and neutralizing several terrorists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Katsina schoolboys: Repentant terrorists helped in rescue operations – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday explained how the federal government, in collaboration with Katsina and Zamfara State governments, were able to secure the release of 344 pupils of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, a week