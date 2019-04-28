Army vehicle assembly plant to get N1bn lifeline

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has announced a N1bn support for the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Rigachikun, Kaduna to further boost its operation.

This came with the Nigerian Army 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi State, winning the 2019 3-Division annual inter-brigade corporal and below competition.

Buratai stated this at the end of the combined Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference and the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps week 2019 held in Jaji, Kaduna State on Saturday.

He said the money would be sourced as a loan from numerous army investments across the country to support the vehicle plant.

Buratai said supporting the company would enable it to stand on a good footing to meet the Nigerian Army’s dream of self-reliance in the manufacturing of its military hardware and safe the nation from scarce foreign exchange.

He also announced that in the next three months (July) at the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company, “we should have our new brand vehicles produced by Nigerian Army and for Nigerian Army” and for members of the armed forces as well as the paramilitary agencies.

This, he said, would transform the Nigerian Army and subsequently boost the Nigerian industrial sector.

The COAS said, “We are sourcing the sum of N1bn to support the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company.