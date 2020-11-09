Arsenal crumble 0-3 to Aston Villa at Emirates

Arsenal suffered a humiliating defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, slumping to 3-0 thrashing.

Villa were the better side of the two throughout the match, dominating every department of the game.

An own-goal by Bukayo Saka on 25 minutes gave the visitors the lead.

Saka, who attempted to smack the ball away, instead sent it inside the right post of his own goal.

Villa double their lead on 72 minutes of the match against Arsenal through Ollie Watkins.

Ross Barkley played the ball into the area and Ollie Watkins got on the end of it to glance a header into the back of the net.

Arsenal’s woes were compounded when Watkins got his brace of the night.

Jack Grealish provided Watkins with a nice pass inside the box.

It allowed him to finish with a low shot into the middle of the goal.