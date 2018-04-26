Arsenal: It wasn’t my decision to leave the Gunners – Wenger

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger has revealed the timing of his departure from the club after nearly 22 years “was not really my decision”.

It was announced on Friday that the 68-year-old Frenchman will leave the club at the end of the season, despite having a year left on his contract.

Speaking before today’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid, Wenger said: “I focus on what I have to do every day.

“At the moment, I work like ever.”

Wenger said he would continue to work “for sure” in the future, but was not ready to commit to anything else “at the moment”.

Arsenal won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002, under Wenger.

A number of managers have been linked with replacing Wenger, including former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira and ex-Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.