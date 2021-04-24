Arsenal lose ground in battle for Europa spot, crash to Everton

Arsenal have lost ground to qualify for Europa next season after they fell 0-1 at home to Everton on Friday.

Bernd Leno‘s goalkeeping error cost Arsenal the defeat on 76 minutes.

Leno sent the ball towards his own goal in an attempt to intercept a pass.

Arsenal are now 9th on the league table, but may crash to 11 position if Leeds and Aston Villa win their matches.

Earlier on 18 minutes, Bukayo Saka got to a rebound inside the box and shot goalwards, but his side-footer was blocked by an alert Jordan Pickford.

On 29 minutes, Richarlison had time and space inside the box after picking up a neat pass, but his shot towards the left side of the goal was brilliantly saved by Bernd Leno.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, on 39 minutes, struck a brilliant shot towards goal from the free kick, but his effort rattled the crossbar.

On 64 minutes, Calum Chambers wasted a huge opportunity to put Arsenal through. He received a fine cross from the free-kick and fired a decent shot in from close range. Unfortunately for him, it sailed just over the crossbar.

A pass on 57 minutes found Daniel Ceballos on the edge of the box, and he drilled the ball towards the right side of the goal.

Jordan Pickford is almost caught out but pulled off a brilliant save at the last second, as Arsenal forced a corner.

On added time, Martinelli beat the defender inside the box and lashed a shot towards the bottom right corner, but Jordan Pickford made a brilliant reflex save to deny him. – Agency report.