Arsenal set to deploy new firepower against Man Utd

New signing, Martin Odegaard, could make his Arsenal debut against Manchester United today, having joined on loan from Real Madrid.

Odegaard is expected to add colour to Arsenal midfield, as many fans believe he is arriving at a good moment.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned from spending time with his ill mother, but it is unclear whether he will be available for the tie at the Emirate Stadium.

Arsenal has been playing well of late, after their FA Cup defeat at Southampton last weekend when Mikel Arteta picked a weakened team.

On the other side, Manchester United’s Eric Bailly has recovered from the minor injury, which caused him to miss Wednesday’s defeat by Sheffield United.

Victor Lindelof should be fit to return despite a long-standing back problem.

Manchester United was poor in their defeat against Sheffield United on Wednesday.

But away from home, Manchester United have been much better. They lost to Arsenal at Old Trafford in November, and many fans expect them to take the three points at Emirates Stadium too.

On head-to-head, Arsenal is undefeated in the past four Premier League meetings, winning three, drawing one and keeping three clean sheets.

The Gunners have scored 14 goals in those matches, two more than in their opening 14 fixtures. They have kept a clean sheet in three successive home games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 19 at Emirates Stadium.

A defeat today will mean Manchester United losing three consecutive top-flight away games against the Gunners for the first time since 1991.

United have equalled their club record of 17 league away games without defeat, winning 13 and drawing four. They have come from behind to win seven Premier League matches this season – all of them away.

Six of Marcus Rashford’s seven Premier League goals this season have been scored away from home. He scored twice on his Premier League debut against Arsenal in February 2016 but is without a goal in his subsequent 10 appearances against the Gunners.

Bruno Fernandes has gone four league appearances without a goal or assists, his worst spell since joining United. – BBC.