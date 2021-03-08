Artiste in police net as Nigerian music label owner dies in Ghana

Controversy is surrounding the death of the Chief Executive Officer, Cash Nation Entertainment, Babatunde Abiodun, aka Kashy.

Three narratives have emerged about the circumstances surrounding Abiodun’s death on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

One narrative claimed that Abiodun, who was said to have been battling depression for months, allegedly committed suicide by jumping down from a balcony, while another had it that before his death, a fight broke out between him and an artiste signed to his record label, Oluwakayode Balogun, aka Barry Jhay.

It emerged that Balogun had been arrested in Ghana in connection with Abiodun’s death.

In a footage reposted on Instablog9ja, Balogun was seen recording himself explaining that Abiodun chased him out of his house during the fight, adding that he was recording a song when the fight started. Blood stain was also seen on Balogun’s mouth.

“Kashy beat me out of the house, see the way this guy beat me, I no do anything, I dey record and this guy beat me like this, no wahala, God dey, I am done with Cash Nation,” Balogun said.

Abodun’s corpse was seen lying on the floor in a pool of his own blood. He wore white footwear and a blue pair of jeans.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “We are not aware of the case; we have broadcast it on the platform of the command so that we can get to know who has the case and up till now, we have yet to get a case of suicide. The matter has not been reported to the police; the Maloko and Ilasa divisions are not aware of the incident.”

A close associate of the deceased and Balogun, Sirkuti, wrote in another footage on Instablog9ja, “Mhen Kashy don die, na him and Barry fight for ghana, wey that one go involve Aiye men for ghana, them con give him Military police make him go use am fouck him up, seems na out of fear Kashy jump from balcony, naso he die.”

However, Abodun’s brother, identified simply as Rina, said Abiodun was killed.

“Some blogs are still saying he committed suicide, my brother was killed. My brother gave you his Benz worth 9 million naira. He gave you his hublot worth 15millon naira. You’re dead Barry Jhay!” Rina wrote.