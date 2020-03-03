ASCM drives public health supply chain innovation in Africa with leadership forums

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) on Tuesday announced its continued Global Health Initiative (GHI) efforts in Africa to strengthen public health and humanitarian supply chains with upcoming leadership forums in Nigeria (March 19) and Kenya (March 24).

These one-day leadership forums will bring together industry executives from multi-national companies and the Ministries of Health in sub-Saharan Africa to foster regional supply chain solutions.

ASCM’s Global Health Initiative is a long-term strategy focused on modernizing supply chain processes around the world.

Recent work has focused on workforce development and digital transformation across supply chains in Senegal, Nigeria and Kenya, and have helped improve the delivery of food, medicine and other critical supplies in these countries.

A key component of success is grounded in the development and rollout of the Global Health Supply Chain Maturity Model, a strategic, tactical and operational supply chain self-assessment tool, designed to help transform supply chain management for today’s increasingly interconnected and digital world.

This easy-to-use tool is accessible anywhere (no internet required) and will help standardize supply chains in these African countries.

“With several public health professionals already trained from Senegal, Kenya and Nigeria, we’re looking to this year’s forum participants to further establish and grow sustainable supply chains in these critical markets,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE.

“Decreasing the knowledge gap, improving distribution systems and enabling consistent monitoring all contribute to making healthier communities and creating a better world through supply chain.”

ASCM’s upcoming forums are part of a series of capacity building initiatives with the anticipated key outcome of increasing the technical capability of professionals and growth of the supply chain body of knowledge in Africa. Locations and dates include:

• Lagos, Nigeria – March 19, 2020

• Nairobi, Kenya – March 24, 2020

The agenda includes speakers from Coca-Cola East & Central Africa, The MPI Group, and Zippy Logistics, among others.

A full schedule of events can be found at https://www.ascm.org/events/.

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership.

As the largest nonprofit association for supply chain, ASCM is an unbiased partner, connecting companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain.