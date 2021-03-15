Assailants kill six herders in Osun

March 15, 2021 0

Six herdsmen, members of the same family, have been killed in Wasinmi village, Irewole LGA of Osun State.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the people were killed by gunmen, who attacked their settlement.

Immediately the gunmen stormed the Fulani settlement, they opened fire, killing six herders on the spot, the paper reported.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the killing.

She said investigation has begun and that the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, has moved to the village.

Police detectives are also hunting the assailants.

The PPRO described the incident as unfortunate.

He vowed that the culprits would be arrested and brought to book.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Asari Dokubo proclaims new Biafra govt, declares self leader

An ex-militant in the Niger Delta region, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has announced himself as the leader of the new “Biafra de facto customary government” citing “injustice and marginalisation” on the Igbo found in various zones