Assailants kill two women in Ondo

A middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Folorunso, was shot dead by gunmen in the Kajola area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Monday.

According to a source, the assailants followed the woman to the entrance of her residence before shooting her dead around 10pm.

The deceased was said to be the wife of an officer of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

Similarly, a young lady, whose identity was unknown as of the time of filing this report, was killed by assailants.

The lifeless body of the lady was found on Tuesday beside a welder’s workshop in the Ajipowo/Ogundipe area of Akure.

The deceased was found with only a blouse on her body without her underwear. This raised suspicion that she must have been killed by ritualists.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he had yet to be briefed on the incidents as of the time of filing this report. – Punch.