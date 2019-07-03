Assault: Embattled Senator Abbo shuns plenary

The embattled senator representing Adamawa North in the National Assembly, Elisha Abbo, stayed away from the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator, who moved the motion for the nomination of Senator Ali Ndume for the position of the Senate President during the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on June 11, was absent at the red chamber.

Abbo, who allegedly slapped a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in the Wuse area of Abuja recently, was very active at the nation’s parliament on Tuesday as he freely interacted with his colleagues.

He also contributed to a motion moved by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe on the activities of drug cartels at the nation’s airports.

There are strong indications that the leadership of the federal parliament has not forgiven the 41-year-old senator for nominating Ndume for the Senate President position against Ahmad Lawan, who was the party’s choice for the position.