Assault: Monarchs, protesters demand Oluwo’s suspension, prosecution

February 18, 2020

Monarchs   under  the Iwo Traditional Council have demanded  the immediate suspension of  the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba  Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for allegedly assaulting the  Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dikrullahi Akinropo.

The Oluwo  allegedly physically attacked Oba Akinropo during a peace meeting  called by  the  Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama,  in Osogbo  on  Friday to settle a land dispute in Iwo.

The development has drawn media attention and attracted public outrage.

Meanwhile, protesters  from Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa  local government areas  on Monday stormed the Osun State secretariat in Osogbo to  demand  Oba Akanbi’s suspension.

The protesters from Agberire, Ilemowu, Ogbaagbaa, Ile Ogbo, Oluponna and Kuta said the Oluwo must be suspended  for  peace to  reign in Iwo and its environs.

The Iwo Traditional Council   told  Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in a communiqué after their  emergency meeting  at the palace of Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa on Sunday to  also  suspend Oba  Akanbi  as  chairman of their council for  his  behaviour.

The obas called for the creation of   separate traditional councils for Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa  in the communiqué signed by monarchs including Oba Akinropo; the Onigege of Igege, Oba Kazeem  Orioye; the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed  Oyelude; the Olupo of Oluponna, Oba Oyeleso Oyebamiji; the Oonifin of Ikonifin, Oba Solomon Oyewo; the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Abibu Adetoyese; the Oloja of Agberire, Oba Oye Alajide; and the Onisara of Feesu, Oba Alamu  Oparonke.

The monarchs urged the state government to  “approve all pending applications at the  Ministry of Local Government Bureau of Chieftaincy for prescribed authorities for the Part II obas from Iwo Zone, whose  applications are being frustrated by the intransigence of Oba Adewale Akanbi.”

They called for the recognition of  all  beaded crown wearers not  in the good books of the Oluwo.

The protesters, who were received by the  Special Adviser to  the  Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rasaq Adeosun, and  the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, claimed the  Oluwo directed members of the  Iwo Traditional Council to obtain receipts for land sale in their domains.

