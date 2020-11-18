Assets declaration: Magu shuns CCB summons

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday, failed to honour the summon the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), issued for him to appear and answer questions bordering on some landed properties.

A competent source at the CCB who confided in Daily Sun said no reason was adduced for Magu’s failure to honour the summon.

According to the source, “We waited for him to appear as directed, but no one showed up till the close of work. He neither came nor sent a legal representative. We are considering other options, within the powers of the Bureau”, the source added.

The CCB had in a letter that was signed by its Director of Intelligence, Investigation & Monitoring, Gwimi S. P, the CCB equally directed Magu to produce acknowledgement slips of all the asset declarations he made since he joined public service.

It stressed that all the requested documents must be the Certified True Copies, CTC.

Other documents the ousted EFCC boss was ordered to make available to the Bureau included copies of his Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and Pay Slips from January to May 2020.

The CCB, in the invitation letter dated November 2, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard on Friday, stressed that Magu should provide documents pertaining to both his developed and undeveloped landed properties.

The Bureau said it has launched an investigation into a case of an alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, brought against Magu.

The letter read: ‘The Bureau is investigating a case of an alleged breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officer against Mr Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, the former Acting Chairman, Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

‘In view of the foregoing, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday 17 November 2020. Times 11 am Prompt.

‘Venue: CCB Interview Room, 5 Floor, Annex 3, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama Abuja.

‘You are expected to come along with the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the following:

‘Acknowledgement slips of all your Assets Declaration to Code of Conduct Bureau since you joined public service.

Copies of your Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and Pay Slips from January to May 2020

‘All documents of your landed properties, both developed and undeveloped.

‘The invitation is made pursuant to the mandate and power of the Bureau as enshrined in the 3 Schedule, Part 1, Paragraph 3 (e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended; Section 137 (a) and (b) and 138 (a) and (b) of Penal Code Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and Section 104 of evidence Act 2011.

‘Treat as urgent, please.’

Magu is currently under probe by the Presidential Judiciary Commission of Inquiry headed by a former president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami (retd).

This was after he was suspended from office by President Muhammadu Buhari following corruption allegations brought against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The allegations against him bordered on abuse of office and mismanagement of Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015 to May 2020.

In addition, Magu was among other things, accused by the AGF of “not acting in the overall best interest of the country”.

In the said petition, Malami insisted that in the EFCC under Magu, there was ‘mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets; diversion of recovered assets for personal enrichment.’

He further accused Magu of ‘neglecting to Investigate the P&ID case as directed by the President;

‘Flagrant disobedience to directives and to Court Orders due to the following; Final Report Of The Presidential Committee on Audit Of Recovered Assets (PCARA): Mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets.’

Meanwhile, Magu had since appeared before the panel to answer to allegations against him.